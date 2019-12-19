Fabulous Fine Art Hits the Road during 32nd Annual Las Olas Art Fair

Over 300, top-rated artists from 40 states display stunning creations across diverse mediums during free, juried showcase

Boca Raton, FL – Las Olas Boulevard, the iconic thoroughfare through Fort Lauderdale’s entertainment district will transform once more into an outdoor art gallery during the 32nd Annual Las Olas Art Fair (Part 1) More than 300 national and international artists will have thousands of creative creations on display in a stunning showcase of art across all mediums. The 32nd Annual Las Olas Art Fair (Part I) takes place January 4 – 5 from 10 am to 5 pm both days.

Presented by Howard Alan Events, producer of the nation’s top outdoor art festivals, more than 300 artists representing 40 different states and dozens of diverse mediums will line the center of Las Olas Boulevard. Sculpture, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, wearable art and more are displayed, gallery-style, for the enjoyment of art appreciators, collectors, shoppers and pedestrians alike.

The free, outdoor pet-friendly event features a fully vetted, juried selection of fine art. Considered an annual tradition in South Florida, the Las Olas Art Fair also offers the opportunity to meet with the artists, ask about techniques, commission a specific piece and discover the inspiration behind each magnificent creation. The event will also feature the unveiling of this year’s winning commemorative poster. The highly collectable work is an original design by contemporary artists Gina Muxo Ramos and Orestes Bouzon.

The Las Olas Art Fair (Part II) is slated for March 7 and 8, 2020. For more information about the Las Olas Art Fair, please visit www.artfestival.com.

+ WHAT: 32nd Annual Las Olas Art Fair (Part I)

+ WHEN: Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5 from 10 am to 5 pm

+ WHERE: Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

Navigational Address: 600 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

+ COST: Free and open to the public

+ WEBSITE: www.artfestival.com

+ CONTACT: info@artfestival.com or 561-746-6615

EVENT AT-A-GLACE:

Juried, first-class outdoor art gallery showcasing local and national artists

Original Artwork Handmade in America

More than 300 artists from 40 different states

Prices set to suit all budgets – ranging from as little as $25 to $40,000

Artists hand-selected by independent panel of expert judges from hundreds of applicants

All artists on site for duration of festival

Vast array of artistic media including paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage, mixed media

About Howard Alan Events, Inc.:

Howard Alan Events, a Florida-based company, produces the nation’s top juried art and craft shows. Ranked among the Top 100 Art Fairs in the Country by Sunshine Artist Magazine, from Colorado to Florida, Howard Alan Events produces award winning arts and craft festivals in 40 different locations each year.

For additional information on the Annual Las Olas Art Fair and other Howard Alan Events art and craft shows across the country, visit www.artfestival.com or call 561-746-6615.