Carmela Coffee Opening in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Carmela Coffee Company is proud to open its third location in South Florida in the Boca Area.

The local coffee shop that opened its doors in Parkland just two years ago is opening a new location in 3200 N Federal Highway. This location completes the set of four stores to be opened between 2018 and 2020 (the other stores are Parkland, Pompano Beach and Delray Beach).

The local coffee shop has had a great success thanks to its homey design, outstanding service, quality coffee and fresh food offering.

Committed to delivering the ultimate coffee experience,Carmela Coffee provides customers with a large range of specialty coffees including flavored coffees, and a complete menu of espresso-based beverages such as lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, cocoas and gourmet teas. The coffee used is direct trade from Costa Rica and is roasted locally every week for guaranteed freshness.

Carmela also offers a wide variety of Avocado Toasts, including the best seller Caprese Avocado, as well as a breakfast Avocado Toast, a Prosciutto Burratta Toast and a Salmon, egg and truffle oil avocado toast. The rest of the menu includes paninis, salads, flatbreads as well as muffins and pastries to pair with coffee.