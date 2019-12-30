Award-Winning Comedian Comes to Boca Raton January 6

Award-Winning Comedian Jeff Allen Credits a Conversation with

Seinfeld for Changing his Act

Boca Raton, FL – With over 200 million views on social media and counting, comedian Jeff Allen has garnered international acclaim for his rapid-fire comedy routines, honed during a career that has spanned five decades. He is one of the most requested comedians on Sirius XM radio, and has been seen on every cable comedy show in America. Currently, he is headlining The America I Grew Up In comedy tour which will stop at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts on Monday, January 6.

Allen has performed at the most prestigious venues in the world—from Presidential Inaugurations to the Sundance Film Festival to the Grand Ole Opry. His extensive television appearances include Showtime, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, VH1’s Standup Spotlight, among many others. His recent Dry Bar Comedy video special has gone viral, and re-introduced his comedy to a whole new generation of fans. He starred in the critically-acclaimed film, Apostles of Comedy, the syndicated comedy series, Bananas, and his own one-hour comedy special, Happy Wife, Happy Life.

“My father gave me one piece of advice when I got married,” says Allen. “He said, ‘Before you get into an argument with your wife, ask yourself two questions. Do you want to be right or do you want to be happy?’ Then he broke down and sobbed right in front of me. I had no idea what he was talking about, but all these years later I can tell you I’m a happy, happy man.”

Allen’s career began at a comedy club in Chicago in 1978, and his life has included everything from drugs, alcoholism, rage, a near divorce, personal bankruptcy and his wife’s breast cancer. All the while, he would have to go out on stage each night and make people laugh with an act that he admits was largely fueled by anger. In the early years, Allen’s comedy included expletive language. Then, he had a chance to work with Jerry Seinfeld who told Allen, “Look, you’re a really funny guy and you’ve got this language that’s unnecessary. Why be funny for 300 people when you can be funny for 300 million? Nobody ever walks out of a comedy show saying, ‘I wish he had been dirtier.'”

It was in Alcoholics Anonymous meetings that Allen found himself reaching out in desperation. The grind of long stints on the road and financial struggles put a strain on his marriage, and at one point, his wife, Tami, sought a divorce and even began seeing another man.

“We were literally on the way to the court to file the papers and she had a change of heart,” Allen said. He recalled the way he had treated her through so many arguments, when his anger got the best of him, and he said he didn’t fault her for wanting out of the marriage. “Looking back on it, I hurt her so bad, so many times. But I am grateful she gave me a second chance.”

Allen and his wife recently celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary, and he has been sober for 31 years. They have four grandchildren that are now highlighted in Allen’s comedy routine about marriage and parenting.

“I truly believe teenagers are God’s revenge on mankind,” says Allen. “One day God was looking down over His creation and said, ‘let’s see how they like it to create someone in their own image that denies their existence.”

Allen’s January 6 performance will be held at 8:00 p.m. For tickets or more information, visit https://bocablackbox.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=387.