Abigail Varela: Sculptures Exhibition Extended in Boca Raton

Abigail Varela: Sculptures Extended Through March 13, 2020, in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL —Rosenbaum Contemporary has extended its exhibition of sculptures by Venezuelan artist Abigail Varela at its gallery (150 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, Fla.) through March 13, 2020. The exhibition can be viewed during regular gallery hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Abigail Varela is known for the physical disproportions of his sculptural figures: thin, filiform arms; fine, high necks and small heads contrasted with wide hips. His work has been exhibited in Venezuela, El Salvador, Miami, London and New York.

Rosenbaum Contemporary, founded in 1979, caters to international collectors interested in investment-quality works by Postwar, Modern and Contemporary masters and presents nationally recognized museum-level exhibitions throughout the year. The gallery also offers a wide range of free services to collectors worldwide including acquisition advice, art consulting, sourcing of artists, art collection building and management and resale of select works of art.