ABCD Eat Right Launches KidsVs Challenge in Boca Raton, Florida to Promote Lifelong Healthy Habits in Children

Boca Raton, FL – ABCD Eat Right is based in Boca Raton,Florida and provides expert family nutrition counseling to the Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade regions. Beginning January 15th, the organization is excited to launch a new fun-educational program for children aged eight to 15. The KidsVs Challenge is the first of its kind; This six-week challenge is designed to engage youth through exciting content and activities that address topics such as nutrition, mindfulness, physical fitness, and behavior. At the conclusion of the course, children will be equipped with the knowledge and resources to make better choices to take care of their own growing bodies and minds. The ultimate goal of the program is for the knowledge gleaned through the challenge to promote lifelong healthy habits that follow the participants from childhood through adulthood.

While education is at its core, the content was carefully crafted to be kid-centered to ensure it is also entertaining. Kids versus the Couch, Kids versus Mood Food, and several other themed subjects are incorporated with videos, activities, and live interaction with the dietitian herself to ensure success. As an added incentive, children that complete the challenge will receive a $25 gift card. The program costs $135 and does offer an early bird incentive rate of $125 until January 10th.

To learn more or to register, visit http://www.abcdeatright.com

About ABCD Eat Right

In 2010, ABCD Eat Right was formed by expert child nutritionist / RD Brandi Thompson, also known as America’s Dietitian. Brandi became a registered dietitian in 2001 and spent the majority of her early career in clinical settings and long term care which helped her learn the importance of compassion and integrity when dealing with nutrition and wellness. After becoming a mom of two, her focus turned toward developing products for children, even becoming a prevalent blogger and publishing recipes and articles related to children’s wellness in national magazines.